Mother’s Day 2019: Mother’s Day 2019 might be over but the celebrations are not. Joining the ranks of their contemporaries, Bollywood leading ladies Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have shared heartfelt posts on social media expressing their love for their mothers and they are worth a watch.

Priyanka Chopra, who celebrated the day with her family, initially shared a video paying a tribute to her mother and mother-in-law. In the video, Priyanka can be seen walking down the aisle with her mother Madhu Chopra while she can be seen playfully running around with her mother-in-law Mama Jonas in the other video. Sharing the video on her official Instagram account, Priyanka said Mother’s Day 2019 is extra special for her as she gets to celebrate it with two mothers from Jopra house.

Expressing her love for both of them, Priyanka said that no number of thank you will ever be enough for the love she receives from them. In a follow-up post, Priyanka shared a series of family photos from their Mother’s Day celebrations and captioned Family First.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone shared a hilarious video of her mother Ujjala Padukone on her Instagram account. As she imitates one of their relatives, Deepika playfully revealed that she gets her acting chops from her. Wishing her a very Happy Mother’s Day, Deepika called her a friend, a guide, an anchor, a disciplinarian and a role model.

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone recently turned heads with their MET Gala appearances. Workwise, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the upcoming film The Sky Is Pink while Deepika Padukone has turned an actor and producer for her upcoming film Chhapaak.

