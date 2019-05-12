Mother's Day 2019: Bollywood actors are leaving no stone unturned to cherish their moms with adorable posts on the Internet on the occasion of Mother's Day. Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif shared heartwarming messages on Instagram with beautiful pictures, have a look.

Mother’s Day 2019: Mothers Day is the best day to thank your mother for her never-ending care and support which she never fails to pour on her children. Every year, Mothers Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of the month of May which is dedicated to Mothers, to cherish and honour them for their hard work and devotion. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities are also leaving no stone unturned to wish their mothers on a lovely occasion. With throwback pictures and emotional captions, the Internet seems filled with Mothers Day vibes.

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who is currently busy proving herself in her upcoming films, shared a throwback picture of her mother Amrita Singh which is indeed beautiful. The actor thanked her with the picture for always supporting her and being her strength in every deed.

Riddhima Kapoor, who is the daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor shared a black and white picture with her mother Neetu and wished her on this lovely occasion. With adorable caption and emotional message, all the actors are leaving no stone unturned to make the day special for their mothers.

Taking the trend forward, Sanya Malhotra, who is known for her hit film Badhaai Ho, also shared a video with her mother dancing with her hand-in-hand. Both of them are looking adorable together dancing like a couple.

Dancing queen Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is known for setting the big screens on fire with her dance moves, recently wished her mother through an adorable Instagram post-Happy Mother Day. In the video shared by her, Shilpa Shetty along with her mother and son are doing yoga under the sun. She captioned it saying that this is how her mothers day started.

Celebrating the occasion well, the three-generation Soha Ali Khan with her mother Sharmila Tagore and daughter celebrated the day with a cute picture on Instagram. Meanwhile, Bharat actor Katrina Kaif also shared her mother’s picture on Instagram and wished her mothers day with an adorable caption. Have a look at the picture

