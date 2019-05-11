Mother's Day 2019: Sonali Bendre inspires me as a mother, Sameera Reddy shares beautiful post: Like every single human being who are currently busy admiring the mothers around them, celebrities in B-town are also sharing the stories of some inspiring mothers around them. One such inspirational story of a strong mother was shared by Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy on her Instagram profile ahead of Mother's Day 2019.

Mother’s Day 2019: A day dedicated to all the mothers across the globe. The day that honours the mother of a family, who dedicates her entire life for the well-being of her family. Like every single human being who are currently busy admiring the mothers around them, celebrities in B-town are also sharing the stories of some inspiring mothers around them. One such inspirational story of a strong mother was shared by Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy on her Instagram profile ahead of Mother’s Day 2019.

The actor shared the story of Sonali Bendre who recently emerged as a winner in the battle against Cancer. Sameera beautifully narrated how Sonali defeated the life-threatening disease and came out of the battle more graceful and courageous.

In the heart-touching post, Sameera told the day when she met Sonali and how a few weeks later she heard the news that Sonali was diagnosed with Cancer. She said that Sonali has gone through a lot but she has come out of it as a winner.

Explaining how inspiring Sonali is being a mother, Sameera said that Sonali had been an amazing mother to Ranveer. She added that she has inspired her as a mother and on the mother’s days he wants to recognise her determination as something all could learn from.

Sonali announced her diagnosis in September 2018 with a post on Instagram. She was treated abroad and came back to India in December 2018. She announced that the treatment of Cancer was over for now.

Her fans were really shocked after Sonali revealed that she was diagnosed with Cancer. The actor kept sharing inspirational posts through her Instagram keeping her fans aware of the fact that she was doing well and will return India soon after her treatment.

Finally, she beat Cancer and came back to India safe and sound. The actor is currently busy raising Cancer awareness across the country.

