Mother's Day 2020: Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Surbhi Jyoti among many other TV stars have shared adorable photos on social media to wish their mothers happy mother's day. Take a look

The occasion of Mother’s Day is here and our favourite television celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to make their mothers feel special. Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill on Sunday treated her fans with an adorable throwback photo with her mother. Wishing her a very happy Mother’s Day, she said she loved her.

Sidharth Shukla, who lifted the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, shared a latest photo with her mother in which they can be seen clanking two Sidhearts mug. Sharing the photo on his Instagram profile, Sidharth sarcastically commented, ‘Grounded Literally’. Surbhi Jyoti, on the other hand, shared a childhood photo on her Instagram profile to express her love towards her mother.

As Mother’s Day wishes pour in on social media, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi’s mother Yashoda Joshi in a recent interview with a news portal expressed that she feels really proud that her daughter is fulfilling her dreams. She said that she was really fond of dancing when she was little but would get scolded for doing so. Now when she watches Shivangi dance, she feels really happy.

Also Read: Dharma Productions to bring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah on digital platform?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Shweta Tiwari in an interview with the same news portal revealed that she was really young when she became a mother. She did know what is right or wrong because she was also learning from her experience. She added that ever since she remembers herself, she remembers being a mother because that’s how much she loves kids.

Also Read: Happy Mother’s Day: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Yami Gautam, Sonam Kapoor and others share heartfelt note for their mothers

Also Read: Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin shares sun-kissed selfie amid COVID-19 lockdown

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App