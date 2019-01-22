Television actor Mouni Roy, who made her big Bollywood debut last year with Akshay Kumar's Gold, was snapped at the airport by the paparazzi in different attire. Her look was called loud by some and unique by the other fans. Have a look!

The airport looks of Bollywood celebrities are the latest social media crazy and we often spot celebs dressed their best in their airport outfits and soon their airport looks are all over social media. However, the latest airport look of Gold fame Mouni Roy is just too loud! The actress was spotted in a bright yellow jacket with a black top and grey lowers. Fans are giving mixed reactions to Mouni Roy’s experimental airport look. While some call it unique and stylish, some say its too loud.

The Bengali beauty, who shot to fame with playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Naagin and Naagin 2 and become one of the most popular faces of the small screen is now all set to rule the Indian film industry. Mouni Roy, after making a powerful debut in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold will now be seen in films like Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. The movie is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is slated to release by the end of 2019.

Mouni Roy will also be seen in Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani starrer Made In China and Mogul. She has previously worked in many television shows such as Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, among many others, shows as well as many reality TV shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Lip Sing Battle, among several others.

