Mouni Roy has congratulated her best friend and rumoured beau Mohit Raina for the screening of his upcoming show 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897. Mouni Roy is working hard for her Bollywood debut opposite to Akshay Kumar in Gold. While Mohit’s 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 will launch on February 12 on Discovery Jeet, Mouni’s big screen debut Gold will release on August 15 this year.

After becoming Indian Television industry’s favourite Bahu, Beti and Naagin, Mouni Roy is all set to make her debut in Bollywood and that too opposite to Akshay Kumar in Gold. The actress is also reported to play a major role in Karan Johar’s Brahmastra, to be directed by Ayan Mukerji. After being stuck in so much work, Mouni Roy managed to wish her best friend and rumoured beau Mohit Raina, a good luck for the screening of his upcoming show 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897.

Mouni, who has recently watched some part of the series, says that she absolutely loved it. According to her, it is one of the finest performance of Mohit after Mahadev. “It is also a very well-made show. The best part is that you just cannot make out the VFX part. It’s done so beautifully and looks so real,” Mouni Roy was quoted as saying by the Indian Express. The Naagin actress is excited about the screening of the show as after a long time, there is going to be a patriotic show on television. The actress is sure that the series will definitely make a mark in the television industry.

