As Bollywood diva Mouni Roy gets ready for her big Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, the actor reunited with her Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani on the sets of Dance Deewane. The duo recreated their sizzling chemistry and performed the hook steps of Gold's song Monobina.

Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani are one of the most loved on-screen couples of Indian Television. After charming the audience with their sparkling chemistry in Naagin, the duo reunited on the sets of Colours reality show Dance Deewane. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani, Mouni had made an appearance on the show with Akshay Kumar to promote their upcoming film Gold that is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15.

As Arjun invited his Naagin co-star Mouni on stage, Mouni remarked that she is now the heroine of Gold and will enter only on the tunes of the film. Dressed in a dark blue lehenga paired with statement earrings, Mouni looked breathtaking as she performed the hook steps of the song Monobina with Arjun, who looked dapper in a green printed kurta paired with a mustard yellow half jacket.

Sung by Yasser Desai, Shashaa Tirupathi, Monali Thakur and Farhad Bhiwandiwala, penned by Vayu and choreographed by Bosco-Caesar, the song Monobina is a foot-tapping number. In the song, Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy look picture-perfect as a Bengali couple.

Helmed and Penned by Reema Kagti, Gold is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Along with Akshay and Mouni, Bollywood actors like Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal will be seen essaying prominent roles in the film. Gold is based on India hockey’s first Olympic victory in 1948 and the 12 years that led up to the glorious victory.

