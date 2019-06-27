Mouni Roy bikini photos: Bengali beauty Mouni Roy has been breaking the Internet with her latest Instagram photo in which she is seen dressed in a black and white striped bikini.

Mouni Roy bikini photos: Television queen Mouni Roy is known for the sexy and hot photos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account and her latest photo in which she is seen dressed in a sexy black and white striped bikini has taken social media by storm. In the picture, we see Mouni Roy chilling in the pool and is flaunting her sexy back, perfect abs and the toned legs.

Her wet hair and those killer expressions are to die for! Mouni Roy is one of the most popular actresses who is known for working in Indian television shows and Bollywood movies. Before making her powerful debut last year with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, Mouni Roy has starred in a number of popular television shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Naagin, among many others.

Mouni Roy will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial venture Brahmastra which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. She was last seen in John Abraham-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter which tanked at the box office.

She has also been roped in for Mikhil Musale’s comedy-drama Made in China co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. Mouni Roy is one of the sexiest actresses and has millions of followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

She received critical acclaim for her performance in Gold and Romeo Akbar Walter and has a massive fan base on social media.

