Mouni Roy Birthday Special: From Naagin To Cannes, 8 Times The Actress Owned The Glam Game – See Pics

Mouni Roy has come a long way from playing television bahus and supernatural characters to becoming one of the most recognisable glamour faces in Bollywood. The actress, who turns 41 on September 28, first became a household name with shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin, before making her big-screen debut with Gold in 2018.

Her career took another turn with Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, where she played the antagonist Junoon, but her evolution has not been limited to acting. Over the years, Mouni has built a strong fashion identity through her red-carpet appearances, saree looks, dramatic gowns and elaborate photoshoots.

In 2026, she added another major milestone to that journey when she made her Cannes red-carpet debut, arriving at the prestigious film festival in a glamorous Caroline’s Couture gown and Chopard jewellery. On her birthday, here is a look at 8 times Mouni Roy turned heads with her style, from her Naagin days to the Cannes red carpet.

1. Mouni Roy Makes Her Cannes Debut

Mouni made her Cannes red-carpet debut in May 2026, wearing a strapless Caroline’s Couture gown featuring crystal detailing. She completed the look with Chopard jewellery, marking a major new chapter in her fashion journey.

2. The Red-Carpet Glam

Whether it is a dramatic gown or a figure-skimming silhouette, Mouni has frequently leaned into classic Bollywood glamour at public appearances.

3. Her Saree Era

Sarees remain a recurring part of Mouni’s fashion wardrobe. From sequinned drapes to contemporary sheer styles, the actress has experimented with several versions of the traditional outfit.

4. The Pastel Moment

Mouni has also embraced softer colours and romantic silhouettes, with pastel sarees becoming some of her more understated fashion moments.

5. Before The Gowns, There Was Shivanya

Long before international red carpets, Mouni became a household name as Shivanya in Naagin. The 2015 supernatural drama became one of the defining shows of her television career.

6. Mouni As Sati

Her portrayal of Sati in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev was another important milestone in her television career, introducing her to a much wider audience.

7. From TV To Bollywood With Gold

Mouni made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold in 2018. She played Monobina, marking her transition from television to Hindi cinema.

8. The Brahmastra Transformation

In Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, Mouni took on a completely different avatar as Junoon, the film’s antagonist. The role brought her a new wave of attention and earned her the IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actress.