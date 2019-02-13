Television favorite star Mouni Roy is among the most followed actors of the industry who leaves no chance of making her fans crazy with her looks and attires. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photos dressed in a unique black attire. Moreover, her long earrings which she has carried with her attire is giving her a royal look, Have a look at the picture–

Mouni Roy Instagram photos: Bollywood gorgeous Mouni Roy hits the top favorite list of her fans in terms of giving major fashion goals. Her sartorial choice of stylish attires and looks makes the diva hotter. Mouni is among the most trending actors of the industry who misses no moment of sparkling her talent on-screen and flourishes well in every role. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. In the pictures, she is looking uber-hot dressed in a stylish innovative black dress. The unique part about her attire is her long silver jhumkas which is giving her an ethnic look. Moreover, her messy bun with a puff is adding more to her beauty and style.

Mouni is known for doing the role of Sati in the mythological series Devon ke Dev… Mahadev and Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin with Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan in lead roles. The hardworking girl did her Bollywood debut with the movie Gold with Akshay Kumar. Good news for her fans is she will be back on-screens with the movie Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be sharing the screens with the very talented Rajkummar Rao in the movie Made In China and Eeshwas Nivas’s movie Mogul which is a biographical film based on the life of Gulshan Kumar, founder of T-Series.

