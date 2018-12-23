Gold star and television queen Mouni Roy has been setting the Internet on fire with her hot, sexy and stunning photos on her Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by the Naagin fame, Mouni Roy looks alluring in a blue gown. Mouni posted a series of photos on her Instagram account and even shared a sexy video.

Gold star and television queen Mouni Roy has been setting the Internet on fire with her hot, sexy and stunning photos on her Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by the Naagin fame, Mouni Roy looks alluring in a blue gown. Mouni posted a series of photos on her Instagram account and even shared a sexy video which has been breaking the Internet! Mouni Roy is a popular television actress who became a household name after she featured in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Naagin as the lead actress.

She has now made it to Bollywood and her first film with Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar titled Gold emerged as one of the biggest hits of this year. Mouni Roy has many Bollywood films in her kitty post her big Bollywood debut in Gold. Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. She will also be seen in Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China which also stars Boman Irani. Mouni Roy has previously featured in television soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Naagin Naagin 2, among many others.

She is a social media sensation with a massive fan following on social media sites.

