Television actor Mouni Roy, who is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role has been killing it on Instagram with her hot and sexy photos!

Television queen Mouni Roy has been breaking all records of looking sexy in her photos which set social media on fire! The Bengali beauty never fails to impress fans with her style statements and has once again set the Internet ablaze after a photo of the Gold actress in a black and golden saree started doing rounds on social media. In the photo, we see Mouni dressed in a black saree with golden embroidery and a stunning gold neck piece. Her sexy blouse is making her look hotter.

Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold which emerged as one of the biggest hits at the box office and received a thumbs up to both by the critics as well as fans. Mouni Roy made her debut in the Hindi television industry with Ekta Kapoor’s longest running show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and became a household name after featuring in the popular supernatural show Naagin and Naagin 2. Mouni Roy is one of the sexiest small screen actresses and has featured in shows like Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, among many others.

Mouni Roy is also a fabulous dancer and will now be seen in Bollywood films such as Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani starrer Made in China and Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahastra which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Mouni Roy is one of the most sensational new faces in Bollywood and with such films in her kitty, she is expected to go a long way!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More