Actor Mouni Roy walked the ramp as the showstopper for Swapnil Shinde for the Bombay Times Fashion Week (BTFW) 2018. The TV fashionista looked gorgeous in a white gown designed by Shinde. Designer Swapnil Shinde said they have 377 reasons to love the first day of BTFW 2018 as Mauni walked the ramp on Saturday.

Actor Mouni Roy walked the ramp as the showstopper for Swapnil Shinde for the Bombay Times Fashion Week (BTFW) 2018. The TV fashionista looked gorgeous in a white gown designed by Shinde.

Designer Swapnil Shinde said they have 377 reasons to love the first day of BTFW 2018 as Mauni walked the ramp on Saturday.

The designer’s theme was #377 reasons to love celebrating the decriminalising of Section 377 by the Supreme Court. In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on September 6, 2018, decriminalised the Section 377 of the IPC and allowed gay sex among consenting adults in private. Earlier, homosexuality, that was introduced in 1861 during the British rule of India, was a criminal offence.

The damsel, who made her starry debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, was born on September 28, 1985. She is best known for playing Krishna Tulsi in the soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Sati in the mythological series Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Shivanya Ritik Singh and Shivangi Rocky Pratap Singh in Naagin.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More