Mouni Roy latest Instagram photo: Gold actress Mouni Roy once again stunned her fans and followers on Friday, November 9, when she uploaded a very beautiful photo on her official Instagram page. In the photo, she was seen wearing a very different kind of pink lehenga. For more details read here!

Her lehenga was quite different from usual traditional lehengas. She wore crop choli with a chiffon dupatta

She used a light pink lip shade which went quite well with her outfit. In the picture, Mouni is also seen flaunting her perfect curves and flat stomach. Mouni has gone through a lot of transformation in the past few years. With her massive transformation and acting skills, she won many hearts after a giving powerful performance in Gold, in which she was featured with action hero Akshay Kumar.

Mouni is popularly known for her role as Krishna Tulsi in the Indian TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Following the success of the show, she was seen in many TV soaps.

The diva was also seen in a celebrity reality show titled Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2014, not just that she was also the finalist in the show. Now the diva is gearing up for a new film titled Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt.

