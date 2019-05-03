One of the sexiest television actresses, Mouni Roy has been breaking the Internet with her sexy photos. The diva, who made her Bollywood debut last year with Gold has stunned everyone with her killer photo in which she is seen chilling in the pool!

Mouni Roy made her debut in Bollywood last year with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold.

Mouni Roy is one of the most sensational actresses of Indian television and is known for her amazing work in television shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Naagin, among many others and is now winning hearts with her amazing performance in Bollywood films.

She made a powerful debut last year with sports drama Gold starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role and was last seen in John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter.

Mouni Roy will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji starrer Brahmastra which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bha in lead roles.

She has also been roped in for movies like Made In China starring Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani and Mogul. Mouni Roy has a massive fan following on social media and she is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry with a huge fan base. Mouni Roy keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well as videos on her official Instagram account.

