Mouni Roy hot photos: Tele actor Mouni Roy leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans with her hot and sexy clicks. The actor is an avid social media user and updates her fans regularly by her professional and personal updates. The Internet sensation has about 6.7 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram which proves that the diva is her fans favourite. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures in Imgworlds at Dubai.

In the photos, she is looking stunning dressed in a black slit dress and has complimented her outfit well with a cheetah print shrug. The actor is enjoying her time to the fullest with her friends doing all the funny stuff like riding Roller coasters, enjoying the haunted houses and the Marvel heroes in Dubai. The diva gained popularity after appearing in the mythological series Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin. Recently the hardworking actor did her Bollywood debut with the movie–Gold with her co-star Akshay Kumar in the same year.

She has also featured in some hit TV shows like–Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7.

