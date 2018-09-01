Gold actor Mouni Roy keeps her fans updated with her latest photographs on Instagram. This time too, sharing a photograph, on the internet, she proved that she is an absolute beauty. In the photo, Mouni can be seen wearing a beige-coloured gown and looks simply beautiful.

Mouni Roy looks gorgeous as she flaunts her style

Mouni Roy, who made her debut with Gold opposite to Akshay Kumar and impressed all her fans with her acting skills in the movie, continues to rule on Instagram. Mouni’s photographs are simply a pleasant treat to every fans’ eyes. Needless to say, she is one actor in the Telly world, who never fails to impress the fashion police with her breathtaking photographs. Mouni shared a photograph on the internet where she is seen posing with her TV actor and friend Aamir Ali. Undoubtedly, she looks as gorgeous as ever.

The Naagin actor, who considers Sanjeeda Sheikh as her sister, wished her brother-in-law Aamir Ali on his birthday. She also prayed that one day he would do a tango with Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Beautiful Mouni wore a beige-coloured backless gown. She looked absolutely stunning in the photograph as she was all smiles with Aamir Ali. The exquisite beauty has always left her fans in awe and we would say with this photograph, she has definitely left us hooked with her grace.

There are various other photographs as well which are surfacing on the internet. Take a look.

Like in a big romantic tv series … A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Aug 29, 2018 at 6:03am PDT

Mouni Roy’s ‘Gold’ performed well at the Box office. The movie crosses 100 crore mark at the Box-office.

Coming back to these photographs, we just can’t take our eyes off these lovely photographs. What are your thoughts on it?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More