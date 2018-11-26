Actor Mouni Roy, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, has set the internet on fire with her hot and sexy looks. The actor has shared a photo on Instagram, which has been liked by thousands of her fans. Mouni Roy has been part of television shows like Naagin, Devo Ke Dev Mahadev and many other.

The gold actor Mouni Roy, who came to limelight with daily soups like Naagin and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, has become the new internet sensation. Her photos and videos get viral in no time and garner love and appreciation from thousands of her fans on social networking sites like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. The Naagin actor has again created a buzz on the internet with her latest photo, in which, she was looking dead-drop gorgeous. Mouni was lying on the bed in a black color cut-sleeves sultry top with black and white checks pant. She nailed everyone’s heart with her big bold black eyes, which were highlighted with black eyeliner and her red color lipstick was enough to hypnotize people.

Mouni Roy has a huge fan following of 6.4 Million on Instagram and her latest post has been liked by thousands of her fans, who are also pouring in love in the comments section. On the work front, Mouni Roy is currently on the ninth cloud as her last film Gold did a fabulous job at the box office. Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut with co-actor Akshay Kumar and the film has reportedly collected Rs 151.43 crore worldwide.

The television diva is being blessed with a great style sense, killer looks, and amazing features. Mouni always manages to woo the attention will be soon seen with some big projects.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More