Mouni Roy hot photos: Television actor Mouni Roy leaves no stone unturned to spread her hotness on the Internet. The sensation is quite avid on social media and uploads her professional and personal updates regularly. The Internet sensation has about 6.7 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram and misses no chance of being her fans favourite. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. In the pictures, she is looking seductive in a black tube dress and has completed her look with a light colour fur shrug.

With open hair and mild makeup, the hottie kills the Internet with her sexy looks. The actor is best known for her work in the show–Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in the year 2006. She gained popularity after appearing in mythological series–Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, and Naagin. Mouni is an allrounder and excels in every field rather it be acting or dance. The hardworking diva has recently appeared in Bollywood film Gold with Akshay Kumar in the year 2018. It is not the first time when the diva has astonished her fans with her hot photos, she masters the talent and keeps buzzing Internet every now and then.

