Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is one of the most alluring actors of the industry, who leaves no chance of astonishing fans with her ravishing looks. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and keeps giving major fashion goals to her fans with her stunning attire. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share photos from the promotion activities of her upcoming film Romeo Akbar Walter. In the photos, she is looking alluring dressed in a fluorescent pink dress. With a stylish blouse and a messy ponytail the actor, the actor creates a buzz around on social media with her breathtaking looks. Moreover her dewy makeup is like an icing in the cake.

Some hours back, the hard-working actor’s upcoming film Romeo Akbar Walter’s teaser released and has won many hearts with its interesting storyline. The story revolves around the important events that took place around India and Pakistan War in the year 1971. Mouni appeared briefly in the trailer and there is no such information regarding the role of the beauty in the film. Talking about Mouni’s future projects, the actor will be appearing in movies like Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao and Aamir Khan’s Mogul. The actor is known for her role in the daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2007 and rose to fame after she appeared in the Tv show Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin. In order to prove herself well, the actor also appeared in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in the year 2014.

