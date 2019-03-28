Mouni Roy hot photos: The stunning Gold star who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Romeo Akbar Walter, Mouni Roy set the Internet on fire with her uber-hot photos in a black cold-shoulder top. The lady was spotted having fun while posing for photos with Sikander Kher in Mumbai during the promotion of her upcoming movie Romeo Akbar Walter.

Mouni Roy hot photos: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Mouni Roy set the small screens on fire with her sexy avatar as Naagin in Colors’ famous show. From bikini photos to Indian attire, the gorgeous lady who barely misses a chance of making her fans go gaga with her sexy pictures and videos made her Bollywood debut with a super hit movie Gold starring Akshay Kumar. Popularly known as the fashion icon of the television industry, Mouni Roy enjoys millions of followers on Instagram. Recently, Mouni Roy shared her beautiful pictures in an off-white coloured lehenga choli post on her official account that garnered over 526k likes.

Well, that was not it! Manav Manglani took to his official photo-sharing app to share her uber-hot pictures. In a black coloured cold-shoulder top coordinated with denim jeans and black gladiators, Mouni Roy definitely raised the temperature as she boarded for the promotion of her upcoming movie Romeo Akbar Walter starring John Abraham. In later pictures, she was spotted posing for pictures with Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher’s son, Sikander. If you missed Mouni Roy’s sexy pictures that went viral on social media, take a look at it here:

Mouni Roy who is all set to entertain her fan following with the upcoming movie Romeo Akbar Walter was noted talking about the character she is going to portray in the movie that is all set to hit the theatres on April 5. She said that her character is subtle unlike Monobina from Gold.

Praising the makers of Romeo Akbar Walter, she further added by saying that Robbie had researched the part so well and had all the details down to the T, that she didn’t have to do anything but just surrender to his vision and follow it with complete trust.

She got the subtleties of the part right thanks to him and John Abraham, who ensured that we went through the script and are on the same page. It’s said that God is found in small things. It’s the small things that make this character so beautiful, she concluded.

