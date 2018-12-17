Mouni Roy hot photos: Television actor Mouni Roy recently took to her official Instagram handle to share photos of Star Screen Awards 2018. In the pictures, she is looking alluring dressed in a cream fairy gown. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered over a massive number of likes and shares which proves the diva to be fans favourite.

Mouni Roy hot photos: Gold actor Mouni Roy leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her hot and sexy photos. The diva masters the talent of gaining attention and makes headlines almost every other day. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her pictures of Star Screen Awards 2018. In the photos, the actor is looking like a Barbie doll dressed in a cream fairy gown. Her stylish hairstyle with mild makeup is adding more to her beauty.

The diva is best known for playing Krishna in the famous daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in the year 2006. The hottie gained popularity and stardom after doing the mythological series– Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev in the role of Sati. She also conquered the heart of her fans in the show–Naagin as Shivanya. Recently, the hottie was seen sharing the screens with the actor Akshay Kumar in the movie–Gold. In 2019, the diva will be seen in the movie –Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Some of her TV shows are–Tashan-e-Ishq, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and many more. The Internet sensation has about 6.6 million followers on Instagram and never leaves a chance of surprising her fans with the latest click.

