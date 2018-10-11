Television fashionista Mouni Roy, who shot to fame from her supernatural thriller Naagin has yet again impressed her fans with this ethereal photo of her. The stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to post a sizzling photo of her resting on a soothing beach side. the photo is not only raising the glam-quotient but is also giving major fashion goals.

Bollywood and television actor Mouni Roy, who shot to fame with her supernatural thriller Naagin never leaves a chance to astonish her fans with her mesmerizing photos. Mouni Roy has been a fashion sensation for a very long time now, garnering a lot of fame for herself. The glam looks by Naagin not only leaves her fans breathless but also is an inspiration for many. The gorgeous diva took to her official Instagram handle to post a sizzling photo enjoying beach-side. Mouni can be seen sporting a blue beachy dress with a deep neckline. Accessorizing it well with a pair of reflectors, Mouni completed her look.

Enjoying a massive fanbase of 6.1 million, Mouni shares her day-to-day activities with her fans to keep them intact with her personal life too. Undoubtedly, she is an avid social media user who has a collection of stunning photos on her Instagram timeline, which can leave anyone breathless.

This alluring photo of her has already garnered a total of 41,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Mouni’s fans cannot stop showering her with loves and praises for this dreamy photo.

Mouni Roy got her ticket to Bollywood in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and utilizing the opportunity, she showcased her talent very well. Both the audience as well as the critics praised the Bengali beauty for her debut performance.

This hard-work and determination also got her plenty of new projects. Having her dream run in Bollywood, the lady is not just basking appreciation for her blockbuster Gold but will also be soon seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra and Maddock Films’ Made in China.

Brahmashta will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan while Made in China will star Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. The quirky co-incidence is that both of these films starring television’s fashion icon Mouni Roy will hot the silver screen on Independence Day. Although Mouni will be seen essaying supporting roles in both the upcoming movies, she still has a significant space in it.

