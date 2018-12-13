KGF song Gali Gali: Bollywood and Telly bombshell Mouni Roy, who made her Bollywood debut in Gold opposite Akshay Kumar, is setting the screens on fire with her too hot to handle dance moves. In the song, Mouni is making everyone go gaga over her with her sultry dance and seductive avatar. The song is from the film KGF that will hit the screens on December 21.

After making a swift transition from the telly world to Bollywood, Actor Mouni Roy is on a mission to win hearts and sizzle the screens. Post raising excitement with the teaser of the song Gali Gali, the makers of the song have released the full song on YouTube today, i.e December 13, 2018. Featuring Mouni Roy, the song is too hot to handle, to say the least.

Donning a black lehenga with a low cut embellished choli, Mouni is looking sizzling in the song. To amp up her look, she has styled her outfit with a maang tika, soft curly hair and bronzed look. However, the highlight of the song is her ‘hot as hell’ belly dance moves that are making fans go gaga over her.

Regarded as one of the most sizzling number of the season, the song is from the film KGF: Kolar Gold Fields and has been sung by Neha Kakkar. The song is a remake of 80’s film Tridev’s song that originally featured Jackie Shroff and Sangeeta Bijlani.

Helmed by Prasanth Neel and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken and Achyuth Rao. Scheduled to release in 4 languages, i.e Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, the film will hit the screens on December 21 and will clash with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero.

After an illustrious career in Telly world, Mouni Roy made her debut in Gold opposite Akshay Kumar. Post Gold, the diva will seen in films like Brahmastra, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China.

Have a look at Mouni Roy’s sizzling photos here:

