TV turned Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is having a blast on her latest vacation and her latest photos are proof. On November 22, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share her photos from her latest vacation. In the photos, Mouni looks stunning in bright blue dress and is winning hearts with her beautiful smile and chirpy avatar.

After ruling the telly world with her glamorous avatar and spectacular acting skills, Mouni Roy has taken her initial steps in Bollywood and is absolutely acing it. As the diva continues to garner praises for her performance in Gold opposite Akshay Kumar, the diva has taken some time off her busy schedule and is treating her fans with gorgeous photos from her latest vacation. To raise the hotness metre on social media, Mouni took to her official Instagram account today, i.e November 22 to share her latest photos.

Out and about in a garden, Mouni is looking sizzling in a bright blue dress that she has styled with a denim jacket and slippers. In the first photo, the diva has been seen swaying on the railing of stairs while in another photo, she is spending sometime closer to nature by lying on the ground. With a beautiful smile on her face, Mouni is making the fans go gaga over her with her fun and sultry poses.

Just within 2 hours of sharing the photos, the post has already crossed 100K likes and is taking social media by storm. With this, social media users are completely mesmerised by Mouni’s relaxed yet stunning avatar and have flooded the comment section with praises complimenting her beautiful looks.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will be seen in upcoming films like Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao and Romeo Akbar Walter opposite John Abraham.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More