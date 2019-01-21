Mouni Roy never misses a chance of raising the temperatures on the Internet with her hot and sexy photos. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps on entertaining them with her fashion trends. With 6.8 million Instagram followers, the actor hits the favourite list of her fans and recently captured hearts in a yellow stylish dress. have a look

Bollywood glam doll Mouni Roy is among the trendsetter of the industry who leaves no chance of playing with her style game and often raise the temperature on the Internet with her dazzling photos and videos. After appearing in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin the actor impressed her fans with her excelling talent and breathtaking looks. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and never misses a chance of exploding the Internet with her hotness overloaded pictures. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her picture in a yellow lace outfit. With long tresses and mild makeup, the actor is simply looking outstanding and is sizzling the Internet with her looks.

Mouni is also counted among the most hardworking actors of the industry and has shined well in every task allotted to her on-screen. The hardworking actor also made her Bollywood debut with the movie Gold with her co-star Akshay Kumar. In her professional front, the actor will next be seen in Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. She will also be seen in Alia Bhatt and Ranvir Kapoor’s Brahmastra. The hottie’s hard work and talent has brought her work in Television as well as Film industry with a strong fan following.

The actor initially commenced with her Tv career in the year 2006 with Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and post to it she has given a series of high TRP rated shows like Do Saheliyaan, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq and many more.

