Mouni Roy hot photos: Gold actor Mouni Roy recently took to her official Instagram handle to sparkle social media with her hotness wearing a pink midi-length dress. With Matte makeup and long tresses, the actor again created a buzz on Instagram with her alluring looks and glamour. The Internet sensation has a huge fan following and never misses a chance of being her fans favourite with her hot updates.

Television actor Mouni Roy is counted amongst the top trending actors of the industry. The Internet sensation commenced her career in the year 2006 and since then has been seen serving the industry with her versatile roles and characters. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor worked day and night in order to flourish herself and prove to be the most hardworking actors in the industry. Not many people know but the allrounder has also featured in Punjabi film–Hero Hitler In Love in the year 2011. According to her recent uploads on Instagram, the actor is looking sensuous in a pink midi length dress, which is suiting her well.

With pink lipstick, a slight tone of mascara and dewy makeup, the diva is setting the Internet on fire with her fiercely hot looks. Handling about 6.8 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram, the sizzling actor keeps herself well updated on social media and keeps on giving a daily dose to her fans with hotness loaded pics and images. The way the diva carries herself with utmost grace and glamour is simply remarkable. By featuring in Naagin, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Dance Deewane, the actor became a heartthrob and conquered the heart of her fans with her stupendous characters and roles. Good news for Mouni Roy’s fans is, the diva will next be seen sharing screens with Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan in the upcoming movie–Brahmastra. Her future projects also include–Made in China and Mogul.

