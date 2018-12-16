Bollywood actor Mouni Roy, who made her Bollywood debut this year in Gold, is making all the right choices when it comes to fashion. As the wedding season takes social media by storm, the actor is making a style statement in a pink lehenga at her friend's wedding and we are totally digging the look. Have a look at Mouni Roy's latest photos here-

After making an impressive debut with Gold opposite Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy is in no mood to sit back and relax. As she shoots for big banner films opposite leading Bollywood actors, the stunning lady is impressing everyone with her sartorial fashion choices on Instagram. Amid the wedding season that is setting new fashion trends, Mouni recently attended her friend’s wedding celebrations and she did not disappoint at all.

Donning a pink and golden lehenga choli with matching cape and a belt tied around her waist, Mouni is raising the fashion quotient with her Indo-western attire. To amp up the look, she has styled the lehenga with a golden maang tika that is beautifully placed between her parted soft curly hair, matching earrings and a golden potli sling bag. For the makeup, the diva has gone all natural with a hint of MLBB lipstick shade and black eyeliner.

From posing with pink reflector sunglasses to posing with her best friends, the wedding ceremony looks no less than a glamorous affair. Shared just a few hours ago, the photos have already crossed 1 lakh likes on Instagram and are receiving a lot of love and appreciation from social media users online. Needless to say, Mouni’s ethnic avatar has received a huge thumbs up from fans.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will be seen in upcoming films like Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao and Romeo Akbar Walter opposite John Abraham. The actor will also be seen making an appearance in Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Brahmastra.

Have a look at Mouni Roy’s stunning photos here:

