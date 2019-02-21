Mouni Roy in white dress photos: Gold actress Mouni Roy recently shared a series of stunning and breathtaking photos on her official Instagram account in which she is dressed in a sexy white dress. Have a look at her alluring photos.

Mouni Roy in white dress photos: Bengali beauty and television queen Mouni Roy has proved that no one can match her when it comes to style and fashion. The Gold actor has been killing it on Instagram with her different avatars. From sharing stunning photos in ethnic wear and beautiful sarees to sharing photos in sexy outfits, Mouni Roy knows it all! The Bengali beauty recently shared some sexy and alluring photos on Instagram and she is undoubtedly looking sexier than ever! In the series of photos uploaded by Mouni Roy on her official Instagram account, the diva is looking breathtaking in a white and blue Into-western stylish attire and her unique style has stolen millions of hearts!

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the Indian television industry and she has proved to be one of the most talented actresses with her phenomenal work in television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Naagin, among many others and has now entered Bollywood.

Her debut Bollywood film Gold starring Akshay Kumar was a huge hit and Mouni will now be seen in a couple of Bollywood films such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra, Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China, among many others.

