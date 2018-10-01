Tv star Mouni Roy once again killed the internet on Monday, October 1, when she uploaded a picture of her on her official Instagram page. In the picture, she was seen wearing a navy blue gown. The diva was loved in Tv's Naagin and Gold, both of the projects have provided her massive success.

TV star Mouni Roy once gave stormed the internet on Monday, October 1, when she uploaded a picture of her on her official Instagram page. In the picture, she was seen wearing a navy blue gown with a beautiful background of the massive sea. The alluring blue sky added more beauty to the picture. The post has till now garnered 256k like and more than 1200 comments. Considered as the hottest diva, she was recently seen in superstar Akshay Kumar’s Gold film.

The diva became a household name with her powerful performance in Ekta Kapoor’s famous show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi. She has also been featured in many K-series. After the show, she has transmuted in the most beautiful way. The diva was loved in Tv’s Naagin and Gold, both of the projects have provided her massive success.

On the workfront, she is currently occupied with the shooting for RAW – Romeo Akbar Walter, which is being directed by Robbie Grewal and will feature John Abraham.

Besides that, the beauty will be seen in a crucial role Brahmastra alongside Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She has also recently signed Made in China with Rajkummar Rao.

