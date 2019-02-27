Mouni Roy Instagram photo: With her flawless beauty and acting talents, Mouni Roy won millions of hearts. The gorgeous lady who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie, Brahmastra, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest candid picture that has garnered over 244,473 likes.

Mouni Roy Instagram photos: Devon Ke Dev. Mahadev fame actress, Mouni Roy is one of the most popular divas of Indian telly world. The gorgeous lady who made us all fall in love with her Sati role, took to her official Instagram handle to share her uber-hot photo. The most beautiful Naagin of Colors Tv, Roy simply set the Internet on fire with her sensuous expressions in the latest post that crossed over 244k likes on social media. In a deep black coloured top with a floral print skirt, Mouni’s silver ring and pink lip coloured complimented the entire attire. The lady in the post is seen glaring the beauty outside the window as she poses for a not-so-candid picture. She captioned the post saying that the recent studies have confirmed that Mouni Roy is half baked realities.

If you missed taking a sneak peek to Mouni Roy’s latest Instagram post, see here:

On the work front, Mouni Roy who was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold is all set to entertain her audience with the upcoming movie, Brahmastra. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Vikram Gokhale starrer Brahmastra is helmed by Mouni’s good friend, Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Aseem Bajaj and Gulab Singh Tanwar under the banners of Dharma Productions and SaarthiE. The fantasy film with a budget of Rs 150 crore, will hit the theatres on December 20, this year.

Apart from Brahmastra, she will appear in Romeo Akbar Walter starring John Abraham, Jackie Shr5off, Sikander Kher and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. She also has Rajkummar Rao starrer Made in China helmed by Mikhil Musale under her belt.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More