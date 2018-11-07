Mouni Roy Instagram photo: Mouni Roy posted a very hot photo on her official Instagram page. in which, she was seen wearing a shimmery nude coloured lehenga. The best part of her look was she tied up her hand and flaunted her heavy golden pearl jewellery.

Mouni Roy Instagram photo: Mouni Roy, actress, model, TV presenter lately has been in light for quite a long time, primarily for her superb performance in a film tilted Gold, in which she shared the silver screen with the superstar and sction hero Akshay Kumar. While at other times she has garnered a lot of attention on social media for her participation in the TV industry and her most famous serial Naagin.

On the occasion of Diwali, the beauty posted a very hot photo on her official Instagram page, in which, she was seen wearing a shimmery nude coloured lehenga. The best part of her look was she tied up her hair and flaunted her heavy golden pearl jewellery. Her fabulous outfit is designed by Manish Malhotra.



In the below picture, Mouni Roy is seen wearing a very classy nude-coloured lehenga. She paired the outfit with some amazing gold-pearl jewellery and a black and golden coloured clutch.

And since it is a light coloured lehenge, she did not put on a lot of makeup but decided to go simple and subtle. And hey her eyebrows are surely giving #EyebrowGoals!

Be it casual, sexy, or ethnic, Mouni Roy can carry almost everything. In the below photo, the hottie is seen is a satin pink blouse and a flared pink skirt. Her curls add more beauty to the picture.

