Mouni Roy took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another beautiful photo in a hot red coloured lehenga. Looking like a perfect bride, Mouni Roy looks elegant in her Krishna's Radha avatar for a play. Gearing up for her upcoming movie Romeo Akhbar Walter, Mouni Roy's latest Instagram post has garnered over 264,654 likes.

Mouni Roy barely misses an opportunity of flaunting her beauty when it comes to posting pictures with new outfits. The famous Naagin of Indian television, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest beautiful pictures in a red bride like avatar. In a red lehenga with golden jhumkas and maang tikka, Mouni Roy kept the spark of her hotness in the attire as she posed for a photo. One of the hostess chics of television, Mouni Roy is one of the most loved and adored Bong beauty who often manages to grab headlines.

With a caption stating kon kehta hai bhagvaan aate nhi, tum ira ke jaise bulaate nhi. Seems like the gorgeous lady is currently busy with her upcoming project in which she will be essaying the role of Radha (Krishna’s paramour). Well, Mouni Roy’s latest Instagram post has so far garnered 264,654 likes with fans praising her beauty in the comment section. If you missed taking a look at Mouni Roy’s latest Insta post, take a sneak peek to it here:

On the work front, Mouni Roy is all set to entertain her huge fan base by starring in Romeo Akbar Walter starring John Abraham. Helmed by Robby Grewal and bankrolled by Vivek Bhatnagar, Gary Grewal, Vanessa Walia, Dheeraj Wadhawan and Ajay Kapoor under the banners of Viacom18 Motion Pictures will hit the theatres on April 12, this year. Apart from that, she will also feature in Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani starrer Made in China which will release on August 30.

