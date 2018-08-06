Television queen Mouni Roy is soon to make her Bollywood debut on the big screens and that too opposite to Akshay Kumar. There is no denying about the fact that the movie, Gold is going to be a big hit and will definitely land Mouni into a pool of other big opportunities as well.

Classy and seductive television queen Mouni Roy is soon to make her Bollywood debut on the big screens and that too opposite to Akshay Kumar. There is no denying about the fact that the movie, Gold is going to be a big hit and will definitely land Mouni into a pool of other big opportunities as well. Mouni has got the looks and no doubt is a great actor. Known for her fashion statement, the actor has garnered over 5.6 million fans on the Instagram.

Seemingly, Mouni is an Instagram enthusiast and never misses a chance to share her latest look with her followers. As the actor is keeping busy with the Gold’s promotions, her fans feel delighted every other day as the beauty keeps on sharing some of her best looks with her Instagram followers.

A couple of days back, the actor donned a yellow crop top and high-slit skirt at an event organised for Gold promotions. Mouni was definitely advocating the term ‘Girl Next Door’ and totally nailed her look.

Meanwhile, a few days back the actor posted another picture of her and this time she was slaying it with a black long side-slit dress. After going through the picture, it was quite difficult to decide that which dress suited her better.

Coming to her television journey, the actor was last seen in the Naagin series and it was believed that the time she appeared in Naagin, the series broke al the TRP records. The actor waited for almost two months to get the role and her wait was worth it. She made her acting debut with the Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi where she was seen in the role of Krishna Tulsi.

