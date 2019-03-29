Television beauty Mouni Roy took to her official Instagram handle to share the countdown of her upcoming movie, Romeo Akbar Walter, starring John Abraham. Mouni Roy in the post urged her fans to watch the espionage thriller in cinemas which is all set to hit the theatres on April 5.

One of the most talented ladies of the television industry, Mouni Roy began her acting career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006. After charming the audience with her acting skills for over a decade, Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold which was a hit at the box office. Along with the film, Mouni Roy too was praised for her performance in the movie as Akshay’s love internet. Popularly known as the sexy Naagin of telly world, Mouni Roy has over five Bollywood movies in her kitty which are scheduled to hit the theatres this year.

Mouni Roy who enjoys millions of followers on social media, took to her official photo-sharing handle to share the motion poster of her upcoming movie titled as Romeo Akbar Walter. The espionage action thriller film based on the life of a RAW agent which is being played by John Abraham is all set to hit the theatres on April 5 i.e. next week along with Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt starrer Kalank. Take a look at the post shared by Mouni Roy on her official Instagram handle that has already bagged 53,168 views within a few minutes of its upload:

Robbie Grewal directorial Romeo Akbar Walter is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Valia, Gary Grewal under the banners of Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Kyta Productions. Satyameva Jayate actor John Abraham in the movie will be seen as Romeo aka Akbar aka Walter while Mouni Roy will play RAW Agent’s wife. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, Boman Irani, Govind Namdev, Anil Mehta and Tushar Tyagi.

After Romeo Akbar Walter, Mouni Roy will feature in Mikhil Musale directorial Made In China starring Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas and Amyra Dastur. The comedy movie bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar under the banners of Maddock Films, will hit the theatres on August 30.

She will then appear in star-studded and one of the much-anticipated movies of 2019, Brahmastra which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra under the banners of Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions. Well, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amitabh Bachchan starred Brahmastra will hit the theatres on December 20, this year.

