Television fashionista Mouni Roy posted a quote from American poet and performer Mary Oliver in her latest Instagram post on Thursday and the post garnered 111,984 likes within a short span of time. In this tweet, Mary Oliver has said how books saved her life and why the passion for work is the greatest antidote to pain.

The tweet reads: I stood willingly and gladly in the characters of everything – other people, trees, clouds. And this is what I learned, that the world’s otherness is antidote to confusion – that standing within this otherness – the beauty and the mystery of the world, out in the fields or deep inside books – can re-dignify the worst-stung heart. — Mary Oliver

The post shows Mouni’s passion for work and her love for literature.

The damsel, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold and is currently shooting for her next Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, rose to fame with the supernatural thriller Naagin.

