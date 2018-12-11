Television beauty Mouni Roy, who shot to fame from her daily soaps like Naagin and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev enjoys a massive fan following on social media. One of the internet sensations from the television industry, Mouni Roy keeps on sharing the hot and happening photos of her to sway the fans. The actor has a sultry fashion sense which manages to melt a million hearts at once. Taking over social media with her hotness, Mouni treats her fans with the sexy videos of her on her Instagram too.

One of the most talked-about roles of Mouni’s career is Naagin, which gave her a sudden popularity. No doubt, she is drop-dead gorgeous but is also a superb actor. Apart from her booming career, Mouni keeps on hogging headlines for her sizzling photo updates on social media. Creating a buzz again with her gorgeous avtars, Mouni Roy took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking sexy as ever. Donning a grey shimmery outfit, Mouni is posing beautifully for the camera. Laying down on her couch, Mouni is giving all the attention to her contrast colour boots, which is adding all the drama to her looks. Take a look!

Enjoying a fan following of more than 6.5 million people on Instagram, Mouni is rising as a star every day of her career. The teelvision actor who was basking praises for her role as Naagin also bagged a bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in Gold. Well, she very well utilised the opportunity and did fabulous acting for the silverscreen. The movie collected approximately 151.43 crores and became a huge success.

