Mouni Roy has set the internet on fire with her latest Instagram post. Within 38 minutes of its post, the picture has garnered 94,303 likes. The actress made her fans go crazy with her sensual looks. In the picture, she can be seen in a backless black top and jeans. She went with the latest no accessories trend and minimal makeup.

The actress looked just perfect with her tangled hair and iconic eyes. Mouni Roy started her career from the Television. Over the years, she has gained momentum in the industry.

In 2007, she played the role of Krishna Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In Devo Ke Dev Mahadev, she essayed the role of Sati.

Though the actor has done many Television series in her career, she is well known for her role in Naagin which established her as the leading actress in the television industry. The actress appeared as Shivanya and Shivangi in Naagin 1 and 2.

In 2019, she made a comeback to television to shoot final shots of Naagin 3 as Maha Naagrani Shivangi and Shivanya. Mouni Roy put her first step in Bollywood in 2018, she appeared as Monobina Das opposite to Akshay Kumar in Reema Kagti’s sports biopic Gold. She was next seen in John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter as Shraddha Shartma/Parull.

The actor has confirmed her role in Brahmastra which is to be released in 2020. Along with Mouni Roy, the movie will also star Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is being directed by Ayan Mukherjee and produced by Karan Johar.

Mouni has made an appearance in several series of Bigg Boss as a guest. In 2016, Mouni hosted the show So You Think You Can Dance. The actor was spotted in Comedy Nights Live, Comedy Nights Bachao and Comedy Nights with Kapil as a guest. She was also the finalist of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 2014.

In 2019 Mouni won the Lions Gold Awards for Most Stylish Personality.

