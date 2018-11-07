Television actress Mouni Roy, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer sports drama Gold, has been turning heads this Diwali. The television queen, who looked astonishing at television producer Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party, which was a grand affair, shared her stunning photos from the Diwali bash on her official Instagram account.

Television actress Mouni Roy, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer sports drama Gold, has been turning heads this Diwali. The television queen, who looked astonishing at television producer Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party, which was a grand affair, shared her stunning photos from the Diwali bash on her official Instagram account. The photo has been breaking the Internet as Mouni Roy is looking extremely stunning and sexy!

Dressed in a gorgeous cream coloured lehenga-choli with beautiful silver embroidery. Her elegance, charm, and beautiful eyes make her look magical in the photos she shared on Instagram on the occasion of Diwali. Her photo has taken over social media and is being loved by fans. Mouni Roy couldn’t have given a better Diwali treat to her fans! She was present at Ekta Kapoor’s star-studded Diwali bash and it was one of the biggest parties of this year!

Mouni Roy has featured in a number of television shows but shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s superhit show Naagin which has topped the TRP charts for many years. Mouni will soon be seen in another Bollywood film titled Brahmastra which features Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

