Besides being a remarkable actor, Mouni has also emerged as an online sensation and every time she shares a photo or video on Instagram, it goes viral instantly. Recently, Mouni posted a story via her Instagram handle in which the actor looks too adorable. Television actor turned Bollywood diva Mouni Roy became a household name with Ekta Kapoor's landmark series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

After receiving a positive response from both the critics and audiences for her performance in the film Gold, a sea of opportunities have come down in Mouni Roy’s way. Television actor turned Bollywood diva Mouni Roy became a household name with Ekta Kapoor’s landmark series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Besides being a remarkable actor, Mouni has also emerged as an online sensation and every time she shares a photo or video on Instagram, it goes viral instantly. Recently, Mouni posted a story via her Instagram handle in which the actor looks too adorable.

In the photo, Mouni is donning a black off-shoulder top paired with ripped jeans. However, the actor is also sporting round specs and they just look perfect on her. Mouni is looking too adorable and it is just impossible to take our eyes off. The picture has started doing the rounds on social media. Also, the post has been capturing a number of hearts. Before we just keep on complimenting the actor, here’s take a look at the picture:

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone flaunts her sexy curves in her latest picture, check to see

Isn’t she looking too cute? Recently, the actor wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming film RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter. In the film, Mouni is playing a lead opposite John Abraham. The film is helmed Robbie Grewal. Besides this, the diva is all set to play a lead role in the Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahamastra. Also, the actor has signed a film opposite to Rajkummar Rao titled Made in China.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More