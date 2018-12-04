Mouni Roy photos: Mouni Roy recently took to her official Instagram handle, to share her latest photos. The diva seems to enjoy her time with her family, wearing a black jumpsuit. The internet sensation masters the talent of astonishing her fans with her sexy photos.

Mouni Roy photos: Television Actor Mouni Roy is best known for her outstanding performance in the mythological series– Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev in the role of Sati. The diva further became her fans favorite by doing Ekta Kapoor’s serial Naagin with her co-stars Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran. The show became one of the highest rated shows at that time. Recently, the actor made her Bollywood debut with Gold in which the diva was seen sharing screens with Akshay Kumar.

Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. In the pictures, Mouni seems to enjoy her family time with her near and dear ones. The diva is looking stunning, dressed in a casual black jumpsuit which is complimenting her from every angle. Her subtle makeup and a light shade of nude lipstick adds more to her beauty. Mouni has about 6.6 million followers on Instagram which proves that the diva is her fan’s favorite. It’s not the first time when the diva has created buzz on Instagram, her timeline is flooded with her hot photos. The Internet sensation keeps her fans well updated from her professional and personal updates and never leaves a chance of astonishing her fans.

