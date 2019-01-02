Television actor Mouni Roy has made it to Bollywood and has also become a social media sensation. The stunning diva started her career in the Indian television industry with Ekta Kapoor's iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and later became one of the most popular television actresses after playing the lead role in hit shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Naagin and Naagin 2.

Television actor Mouni Roy has made it to Bollywood and has also become a social media sensation. The stunning diva started her career in the Indian television industry with Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and later became one of the most popular television actresses after playing the lead role in hit shows like Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Naagin and Naagin 2. Mouni Roy made her debut in the Indian film industry last year with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and now has several films in her kitty such as Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Made In China as well.

Mouni Roy will also be seen in Mogul. In the latest photo shared by Mouni Roy, the diva looks sexy in a black gown and the photo has taken over the Internet! Her performance in Gold was highly applauded and Mouni has now become a big star. Mouni Roy has a huge fan base across the nation and is a social media star with 6.7 million Instagram followers.

Mouni Roy has previously featured in shows like Kasturi, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, among many others.

