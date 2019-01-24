Mouni Roy is among those actors who master the talent of gaining attention with her hot photos. Recently, she has uploaded her picture dressed in a rose colour stylish gown which is looking exuberant on her. The hardworking actor is currently all set to feature with Rajkummar Rao with their upcoming movie Made in China.

She is also filming for Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranvir Kapoor which is likely to hit the silver screens soon. Recently, Mouni took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning picture in a stylish rose colour gown with a side slit. With a messy ponytail and a floral print blazer, the actor is looking flamboyant. The most alluring thing about her outfit is the colour which is complimenting her skin tone to the fullest. Moreover, she has also styled her looks by wearing black boots.

The Internet sensation excels in every field and gives major fashion goals to her fans every now and then. Being a jack of all trades Mouni takes her style on a different level and raises the temperature with her sexy outfits regularly. Moreover, her backless gown is current winning many hearts on social media and has garnered 3 lakh likes on her post.

Talking about the professional front, the actor has proven herself well in Television series Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin and is also a trained Kathak dancer. As per reports, she will also make her presence into the digital world through ALTBalaji with the web-series Mehrunissa.

