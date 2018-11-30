Naagin actress Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram to share her picture while stretching. In the picture, the diva is seen stretching before practising Ballet dancing. Donning a white top paired with black leggings and ballet dance socks. Earlier, she posted an upside-down picture wherein she's lying on the bed in a black colour cut-sleeves sultry top with black and white checks pants.

From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006 to Akshay Kumar starer-Gold, Mouni Roy has come a long way, and she’ not in a mood to stop. She has 3 Bollywood projects lined up, Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Made In China with Rajkummar Rao and RAW with John Abraham. The diva is riding high on success and also lets her fans on the hook giving glimpses of her daily activities.

She posted the picture with a caption that read, “And then we stretch…With my best ! @kuldeepshashi.”

Earlier, she posted an upside-down picture wherein she’s lying on the bed in a black colour cut-sleeves sultry top with black and white checks pants. She looked gorgeous as ever but what caught her fan’s attention were her big bold black eyes, which were highlighted with black eyeliner and her red colour lipstick was enough to get her fans on their toes.

With more than 6.4 million followers, Mouni has become a household name with her fabulous looks and killer fashion sense. Here are some other photos of Mouni Roy that she’s shared on social media platforms.

