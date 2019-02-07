Last year on Ayan's birthday, Mouni took to her social media handle and wrote a noteworthy post for the director leaving her fans to speculate whether or the not the two were dating

Actress Mouni Roy who made her television debut with serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has always made headlines for her ace acting and dressing sense. The 33-year-old actress, who is active on social media always amazes her admirers with her captivating posts. This time too she has left her fans to go aww as she shared a post with her recently wrapped up project Director Ayan Mukherjee. The 33-year-old actress captioned the picture saying, “Too soon to be missing you ?? Because I like to talk to him; he who knows a lot about a lot”.

With this post, Mouni has once again left a mysterious question mark on her dating life. Although this is not the first time that her dating life is in news. The television actress who has several other Bollywood projects lined up will be next seen in Brahmastra. The movie has a strong star cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna. Mouni will be playing a negative character in the movie, which is a fantasy trilogy and is helmed by Dharma Productions.

Here’s the adorable post by Roy:

Last year on Ayan’s birthday, Mouni took it to her social media handle and wrote a noteworthy post for the director leaving her fans to speculate whether or the not the two were dating. Roy made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and has managed to bag many other B-town projects since then. The actress is currently busy in promotions of her forthcoming projects John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter and Rajkumar Rao’s Made in China.

