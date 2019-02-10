Mouni Roy recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a recent picture wherein she is flaunting her curves, wearing a multicolour crop top with straight lower. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps entertaining them with her hot photos, acting skills and roles.

Mouni Roy photos: Mouni Roy is counted amongst the most followed actor of the industry who has not only showcased her talent but has flourished every character well with full justice. Mouni recently uploaded her latest photos on Image sharing platform-Instagram wherein she is looking flamboyant dressed in a multicolor crop top. It seems that the actor masters the talent of sizzling the Internet with her looks and photos. She has further complimented her looks with a straight lower which is looking smart on her. Moreover, her apt makeup with a top ponytail is even adding more to her beauty.

The Internet sensation has about 7 million followers on Instagram and keeps entertaining them by flaunting her curves in stylish attires. The best example of the actor’s hardworking nature is her fantastic role of Sati which she played in the show Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. Post to it, she is also known for Naagin. The actor did her Bollywood debut with the movie Gold opposite Akshay Kumar in the year 2018. Talking about her professional front, the actor will next be seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in the movie Made In China with Rajkummar Rao and Mogul with Aamir Khan. Some of her shows include Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Comedy Nights Live, Do Saheliyaan and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More