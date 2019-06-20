Brahmastra: Mouni Roy is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will hit the silver screens next year. In a small interaction, the actor revealed that it was a big surprise for her when the director asked her to play a negative role in the film. For her, it is like a dream come true to share the screens with big stars of Bollywood.

Brahmastra: Mouni Roy is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the industry. Earlier by proving herself on Television screens and now by sharing screens with big stars, the actor is currently on cloud 9. One of the brightest stars Mouni did her Bollywood debut by appearing in the film Gold opposite Akshay Kumar. Currently, the actor is shooting for her upcoming film Brahmastra and will be sharing the screens with Bollywood top actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

In a small interaction with a media portal, the actor opened up about her role in a fantasy film. She revealed that initially she was surprised as the makers of the film wanted her to play a negative role in the film. She revealed that the director of the film Ayan Mukerji had seen her work in television show Naagin and he felt like no one else can play the role of villain better than her in the film.

She further revealed that she loves challenges and the feeling is different when you step out of your comfort zone and perform beyond the expectations of her fans. She also revealed about sharing the screens with Amitabh Bachchan. She said that she can easily die happily now as working with megastars is like a dream come true for her.

Brahmastra is a superhero film and the first installment of three-part drama franchise. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Karan Johar under the banners of Dharma Production. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Dimple Kapadia and Telugu star Nagarjuna. The shoot of the film is currently in its process in Varanasi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App