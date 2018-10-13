Mouni Roy on #MeToo campaign: As the #MeToo movement once again gained Momentum in India, which revealed a flurry of sexual harassment allegations against men from various professions, actor Mouni Roy In an interactive session with media persons at Bombay Times Fashion Week on Friday said he hopes the movement is not killed like other important women-centric issues.

Mouni Roy on #MeToo campaign: In the wake of many revelations of sexual harassment case against well-known public figures in the media, the entertainment industry, Gold actor Mouni Roy hopes that #MeToo movement, which has gained immense momentum across the country, does not fizzle out just like other essential issues. In an interactive session with media persons at Bombay Times Fashion Week on Friday, Mouni claimed it is really high time that women across the globe should come down heavily on sexual predators.

She further stressed on the matter, saying that women should take the matter through a legal process and it can only happen when the talk about incidents which have happened recently. She further prayed that the movement does not fizzle out of the country as sometimes big movements/campaigns create much uproar but with time they become too frivolous to the people and nobody talks about it.

Following the global uproar over sexual harassment allegations against former American film producer Harney Weinstein, the #MeToo campaign hit India, covering the entire media, entertainment industry.

Ever since actor Tanushree Dutta alleged Bollywood star Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct and misbehaviour at the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008, many journalists, actresses have come down heavily on sexual predators and have shared their horrendous, painful incidents on social media.

The campaign gained light in India after former comedy group AIB member, Utsav Chakraborty was accused of sexual misconduct by a fellow comedian.

Following the incident, the CEO and co-founder of the group had to step down for not taking immediate action against the accused.

