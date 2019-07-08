Mouni Roy photo: Television queen and Bollywood actress Mouni Roy's latest photo which she shared on Instagram has been breaking the Internet, have a look!

Mouni Roy photo: Bengali beauty, television star and now a Bollywood actress, Mouni Roy has been winning the Internet with her latest photo in which the diva is seen posing in a sexy pink dress. The photo has been breaking the Internet and is being loved by all her fans and followers.

Mouni Roy has more than 8.8 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and she keeps sharing her hot, sexy and sultry photos which set the Internet ablaze. She is one of the most popular television actresses who made a powerful debut in Bollywood last year.

She has starred in a number of television shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan, Sshhh… Phir Koi Hai- Trittya, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Naagin, among many others. She made her debut in the Hindi movie industry in 2018 with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and was critically acclaimed for her performance.

She was last seen in John Abraham-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter but the movie tanked at the box office. Mouni Roy will be next seen in Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani starrer Made In China. She has also been roped in for Mogul which is a biopic on T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar.

Apart from these movies, Mouni Roy will also be seen in Brahmastra, which is Ayan Mukerji’s directorial venture and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. She was also roped in for Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Bole Chudiyan but due to some riff with the makers, Mouni Roy was replaced in the film.

