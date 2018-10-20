Television stunner Mouni Roy, who recently made her big Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, has been killing the Internet with her sexy and sultry Instagram posts. It is a given fact that when Mouni Roy posts a sizzling photo on her Instagram account it is bound to drive her millions of fans crazy but her latest Instagram photo has broken all the previous records.

Television stunner Mouni Roy, who recently made her big Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, has been killing the Internet with her sexy and sultry Instagram posts. It is a given fact that when Mouni Roy posts a sizzling photo on her Instagram account it is bound to drive her millions of fans crazy but her latest Instagram photo has broken all the previous records. The stunning and gorgeous photo, in which Mouni Roy is dressed in a blue and white top and lowers with white stripes. Her sexy crop top is making the photo even sexier.

Mouni Roy has featured in a number of television shows and she became a household name after playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular television show Naagin which topped the TRP charts for many years. Her performance in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold was highly applauded and now she will also be seen in another Bollywood film titled Brahmastra which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Mouni Roy has a huge fan base on social media and has more than 6 million followers on her official Instagram account. Her latest photo has been breaking the Internet and has been shared by many of her fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram.

